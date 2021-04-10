Transfer portal delivers a Timberlake to Tigers Basketball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Basketball team is bringing sexy back to FedExForum next Fall.
Well, not really. But, there will be a Timberlake at Memphis Madness if all goes according to plan. Maybe Justin will be there too.
Earl Timberlake, a 6′6″ guard from the University of Miami, is transferring to Memphis.
Jonathan Givony of NBA Draft Express was the first to break the news.
Of the more than 1,300 players who’ve entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Timberlake is rated Top 10 according to The Athletic.
For reference, Former Tiger D.J. Jeffries is 31. Boogie Ellis is 35.
A 4-Star recruit coming out of the famed DeMatha High School in the DC area, Timberlake averaged more than nine points and six rebounds as a freshman at Miami, but ankle and shoulder injuries limited him to just seven games.
He’s still rehabbing the shoulder.
Givony says he’s working with the Baltimore Ravens medical staff to recuperate without surgery.
