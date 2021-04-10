‘Wessel and Rex were both outstanding’: Southaven Police K9 dogs die

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Southaven Police Department announced the passing of two retired police service dogs.
Wessel, a 13-year-old Belgian Malinois, passed away on February 28, in the company of his former K-9 handler and family.
Wessel retired from the Southaven Police Department in October of 2016 after serving the Southaven Police Department for 9 years.
After retirement, Wessel spent the remainder of his days at home with his former handler and family.
The Southaven Police Department also mourns the loss of retired police service dog Rex.
Rex, a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois, passed away on April 9, in the company of both former K-9 handlers and loved ones.
Rex retired from the Southaven Police Department in January 2020 after serving the Southaven Police Department for 8 years.
After retirement, Rex spent the remainder of his days at home with his former handler.
“Wessel and Rex were both an integral part to the Southaven Police Department by spending many years of service and dedication to this city by locating drugs and apprehending criminals,” a spokesperson wrote in the press release,” Wessel and Rex were both outstanding canines who were loved dearly by many within the Southaven Police Department and left a lasting impact on everyone that they were around.”
