City of Memphis terminates contract with Waste Pro, new contractor to begin trash pickup Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has officially terminated its contract with Waste Pro after an ongoing issue of failed trash pickup in Cordova, Hickory Hill and parts of East Memphis.
Those areas, known collectively as Area E, will receive solid waste collection from Team Waste beginning Monday.
On March 15, Waste Pro was given 20 business days to take corrective action after the city acknowledged a breach of contract. On Sunday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says a termination letter was sent to Waste Pro notifying them their services were no longer needed.
The letter cites more than 7,600 separate complaints were filed regarding missed trash pickup and service quality, missed recycling pickup and missed bulk trash.
Last week, Memphis City Councilmembers Ford Canale and Chase Carlisle proposed to also end the city’s contract with Waste Pro -- the committee didn’t hesitate to approve.
In the wake of the issue, Waste Pro also dropped some of their residential customers last week.
