Dry again tomorrow & warmer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure will keep our pattern dry for the next few days. Rain chances will increase midweek and temperatures will be cooler by the middle to end of the week.
TONIGHT: Clear with a southwest wind at 5-10 mph and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 50s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs near 70.
