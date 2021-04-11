Dry weather pattern the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure will keep our pattern dry for the next few days. Rain chances will increase midweek along and temperatures will be cooler by the middle to end of the week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with a westerly wind at 10 to 15 mph and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear with a light southwest wind and overnight lows in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Clouds could linger into Sunday with highs near 70.
