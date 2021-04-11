Memphis shootings: At least 9 injured, 1 dead in weekend violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police are investigating multiple weekend shootings that injured at least nine and left two people dead.
Memphis police said they responded to a shooting around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 1300 block of Austin Street.
Officers found a male shooting victim, who was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the suspect fled in a gray vehicle.
At least three shootings happened on Saturday.
Police responded to a shooting near Western Park and 3rd Street in southwest Memphis on Saturday night.
Police said an adult male died from his injuries.
Three others, including a juvenile, were injured.
The juvenile and an adult female were transported from the scene in non-critical condition.
An adult male arrived at Regional One Hospital by private vehicle. His condition is described as stable.
Police also responded to a shooting at 4945 Framwood Drive, where a male victim was located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Another shooting happened Saturday morning at Lauderdale and Mallory.
Police said two victims were located and transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police later said a third victim was also listed as critical.
The suspect in this shooting was in a silver SUV.
At least two other shootings occurred Friday, injuring two others.
“Citizens are sleeping on their floors and in their bathtubs falling asleep every night by the sound of gunfire,” said Dr. Bill Adkins, the pastor and founder of Greater Imani Church
Adkins is among a group of pastors pleading with Memphians to take action to stop the violence.
“Why aren’t we angry? Why aren’t we upset? Why aren’t we as angry about shootings of little children in Memphis as we were about the shooting of Brianna Taylor in Kentucky?” Adkins asked.
So far, there have been more than 76 homicides and 63 murders in Memphis this year.
“Our young people think the only way to deal with anger is violence,” said Stevie Moore, the founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives.
Moore fears the worst is yet to come once permitless carry takes effect July 1st.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed the measure into law last week.
It allows people to carry handguns, either openly or concealed, without a permit.
Lee said it protects the rights of gun owners
“I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their #2A rights,” Lee tweeted.
Moore said it will put more people in danger.
“It concerns me because I don’t know about East Tennessee, but I know in Shelby County, Tennessee that law is not going to work,” said Moore.
But what will work?
That’s a question many continue to wrestle with in a city plagued by violence.
Moore will host a community walk against gun violence on Saturday, Apr. 24.
