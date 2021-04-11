155 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 155 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning with no additional deaths. This is the second day the county has reported the same number of new cases.
There are currently 1,246 active cases in Shelby County.
So far, 92,529 people have contracted the virus in Shelby County and the death toll remains at 1,585.
The most recent weekly test positivity rate is near flat from the previous week, going from 5 percent for the week ending March 27 to 4.9 percent for the week ending April 3.
The health department continues to reports 149,994 people in Shelby County are now fully vaccinated. County officials say vaccination data remains unchanged due to state data not being received Saturday.
Everyone 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.
Visit covid19.memphistn.gov to make an appointment, or visit the mass vaccination site between 5 and 8 p.m. through Sunday to receive a vaccine without an appointment.
