4 shot, 1 dead after Southwest Memphis shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a South Memphis auto repair shop.
Officers were called to the intersection of Western Park Dr. and South around 5 p.m. for reports of gunfire.
Two men, one woman and one child were injured, police said.
The woman and child were rushed to the hospital but are stable.
Unfortunately, one of the male victims did not survive his injuries, according to police.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.