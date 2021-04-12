City of Memphis terminates contract with Waste Pro following complaints, lawsuits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, City of Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced he has terminated the contract with Waste Pro after residents in Hickory Hill, Cordova and East Memphis complained of lack of service and garbage piling up on the street.
“Well I hope I never see another waste pro truck,” said Paula Rice.
Sunday afternoon, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland posted this letter on social media saying the city has terminated its contract with Waste Pro with cause for missing trash pickups in entire neighborhoods and not having enough qualified personnel to perform the services required in the contract.
Residents WMC Action News 5 spoke to in Cordova said they’re happy to see Waste Pro go but that doesn’t mean they think the Mayor responded fast enough after months of issues and complaints.
“Well it took him long enough. That’s exactly my reaction. And that’s what pretty much everybody’s reaction on Cordova is,” said Rice.
“Well I think it’s good riddance. Waste Pro was obviously mismanaged,” said Jim DeGroff.
Representatives with Waste Pro disputed that it was their mismanagement that caused the lack of service.
In an email, the Vice President of Waste Pro Ron Pecora said “We have many public and private satisfied customers.”
He also said the city of Germantown renewed their contract for 5 more years recently.
“This has to get corrected,” said Rice.
Mayor Strickland has hired a company called Team Waste to provide solid waste collection starting Monday.
Paula Rice who lives in Cordova said Team Waste got a head start and picked up her trash on Saturday.
“They were polite, they were nice,” said Rice. They came, they picked up the garbage, they did not leave anything on the street. There were neighbors out here thanking them. I mean we’re very appreciative because it’s been such a nightmare.”
Residents claim beyond Waste Pro, trash pickup has been a problem for years in their neighborhoods.
The hope now is that Team Waste is the answer to their complaints.
“I feel real comfortable. I think that maybe the solution, we’ve got the solution here. I’m hoping we do,” said Rice.
“I would say that if they could just do this once a week as they promised, we’ll be very happy out here,” said DeGroff.
Waste Pro Vice President said this will become a legal issue and claimed they are the third waste collection company that could not work with the city.
