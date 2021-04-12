Clouds increase tonight & a stray shower possible tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front will approach the area and there could be a stray shower possible but most will remain dry. Temperatures will fall below our average of 72 for most of the week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 50s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible with highs near 70 and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with in the low 50s along with winds out of the northeast 10-15 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the morning with highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.
