Gov. Lee addresses ‘difficult and tragic’ school shooting in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Just before delivering an announcement on education funding in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee responded to a shooting reported at a high school in Knoxville Monday afternoon.
“I want to acknowledge a very difficult and tragic situation we have happening across the state right now in Knoxville, Austin-East Magnet High School -- there’s apparently a school shooting there,” said Lee. “I’ve just been informed about that.”
According to reports, multiple people have been shot including a Knoxville police officer.
Lee held a moment of silence for prayer for the families and victims affected by the shooting.
The investigation is active at this time with the assistance of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
