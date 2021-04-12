London Lamar leads cleanup effort in Memphis district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - State Democratic Representative London Lamar noticed a problem in parts of her district, District 91.
That problem is trash, lots of it, on the sides of roads.
Sunday, she and her constituents took the matter into their own hands and into their own bags.
“We don’t want trash in people’s neighborhood,” Lamar said plainly.
A few dozen of the District 91 constituents met at the Crystal Palace to go out and take on the building trash problem.
Lamar, who organized the event, said the cleanup operation was to help, in part, change the image of black residents in the city, not just the area where they live.
“All you see on TV is black men going to jail, committing crimes,” Lamar said. “You see black men out here doing something positive, giving back to the neighborhood and making sure its citizens can live in a beautiful community.”
Dividing into three groups, volunteers took to Old Horn Lake Road, Peebles Road, and Mitchell Road.
Joining them was the 200 Man Stand, a regional group that looks to bring positive messages to youth and spread awareness of resources in lower-income areas.
“Love comes in different forms. Love comes from Representative Lamar cleaning up her community, asking us to be a part of this. That’s love,” said Co-Founder of 200 Man Stand, Otis Carter.
“These people out here are buying their property for cheap because it looks bad. That’s why we’re out here; we’re cleaning it up,” added Danzel Skylar-Ferrari Richardson, a member of 200 Man Stand. “Hopefully, we can show the true value and the true beauty and give people out here something to appreciate.”
It’s a small step, but Lamar’s hope is that these roadsides stay clean and that one bag at a time her district puts litter behind it.
“It’s coming together, giving back, and making sure we can do something to give someone some relief.”
Lamar also commented on the ongoing issue between the City of Memphis and the trash pickup company Waste Pro.
She said that she supports local leadership in their efforts to ensure residents in Memphis has consistent trash pickup services.
