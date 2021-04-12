Man arrested after Dyersburg shooting injures 1, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Dyersburg man is behind bars after allegedly shooting another man Sunday night.
Around 7:00 p.m., police responded to West Tennessee Healthcare where they found a 25-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim refused to cooperate with law enforcement, according to the release.
Further investigation determined 40-year-old Marcus Williams and the victim got into a heated argument at Williams’ home in the 300 block of Reynolds Street before shots were fired.
During a search, officers found marijuana and seized the handgun that was used.
Williams is charged with aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.
