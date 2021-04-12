‘Memphis is a city under siege’: Over a dozen injured in weekend violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At least five people were killed, and several others hurt, in separate shootings this weekend in Memphis.
It comes as the city’s top law enforcement leader prepares to step down.
Director Mike Rallings spoke to WMC Action News 5 Monday afternoon.
Rallings said the key to preventing violence like the kind this weekend is not just up to the police but the community.
At least 13 people were injured and five people died in separate shootings this weekend.
Some of the shootings, which happened in different parts of Memphis, involved multiple victims.
One shooting, for instance, on Western Park and 3rd Street in Southwest Memphis on Saturday, claimed the life of one man and injured three others, including a juvenile.
“I think that we have a number of challenges here in Memphis,” said Rallings.
Rallings, who will retire on Wednesday, said guns, gangs, drugs, and domestic violence are driving crime in the city.
He said what makes it tough for police to prevent crimes is that most of the victims of homicide in Memphis often know their perpetrators.
“They were either related acquainted, or they were friends,” said Rallings.
Rallings said it will take the community working together to make the city safer from the kind of violence that happened this weekend.
“It’s going to take all of us working together to solve these very difficult problems. There’s not going to be a one-size-fits-all,” said Rallings. “Law enforcement has a piece. The community has the biggest part of the piece. But until we recognize that I think we’re going to continue to have challenges.”
But Pastor Bill Adkins, who held a press conference Friday about violence in Memphis, says the community isn’t outraged enough.
“Memphis is a city under siege. We are a city in war. This is a war zone,” Adkins said. “People in our communities, we must speak out, we must care, we must show our concern, our vitriol, our anger, a holy righteous anger.”
Police are still looking for suspects in this weekend’s shootings.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.