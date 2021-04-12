Memphis man indicted in deadly card-game shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who allegedly fired shots into a group of card players last year in South Memphis has been charged with first-degree murder, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.
Officials said the shooting happened on May 24, 2020, in a field in the 400 block of Cambridge Avenue.
Several men were outside at a table playing cards when 32-year-old Derrick Conway drove up and began shooting.
Investigators said one man was shot but wasn’t the intended target.
The victim died at the hospital, according to the release.
Conway was identified by witnesses and was arrested two weeks later.
He is behind held in the Shelby County Jail, the release said.
