Memphis police director retiring this week as search for replacement continues

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The director of the Memphis Police Department is set to retire this week.
Wednesday is Director Mike Rallings’ last day.
The City of Memphis is still reviewing candidates for the office. Deputy Director James Ryall will take the lead in the interim.
Eight finalists are being considered for the permanent position, and some of their records have been called into question.
At least three of them were fired from previous jobs and others were criticized for their handling of police matters.
Rallings says whoever replaces him will need more support from the community.
“And whoever the next police director is will certainly not be able to do it by themselves without the support of the community and always call out the clergy,” said Rallings. “We have more churches in Memphis. Clergy, y’all are gonna have to step up your game.”
Alex Smith, chief human resources director for the City of Memphis, says the City is doing its due diligence examining the backgrounds of each finalist and the mayor does not take this lightly.
Smith says Strickland is thoroughly looking at each candidate to understand their body of work and their accomplishments over the course of their careers.
