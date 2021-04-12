Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Shelby County, highest daily increase in weeks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the highest daily increase in weeks.
New case numbers have been above 100 the last five days and eight of the last 12 days.
- Thursday, April 1 -- 129
- Friday, April 2 -- 175
- Saturday, April 3 -- 89
- Sunday, April 4 -- 103
- Monday, April 5 -- 76
- Tuesday, April 6 -- 55
- Wednesday, April 7 -- 59
- Thursday, April 8 -- 152
- Friday, April 9 -- 161
- Saturday, April 10 -- 155
- Sunday, April 11 -- 155
- Monday, April 12 -- 196
According to the health department, Shelby County last had 200 or more new daily cases Feb. 24 when SCHD reported 224.
Data shows there are currently 1,343 active cases in Shelby County. There have been 92,725 total cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 90,000 are now inactive or recovered and 1,585 people have died.
Health department data shows the most recent weekly test positivity rate at 4.9 percent for the week ending April 3. It’s up from the lowest point of 3.3 percent for the week ending March 6.
The weekly test positivity rate peaked at 17.9 percent for the week ending Jan. 2.
Click here for more geographic and demographic data on COVID-19 cases in Shelby County.
Vaccination efforts continue across Shelby County and the Mid-South. Most recent data from the health department shows 266,298 people have received the vaccine with 149,994 now fully vaccinated.
Visit covid19.memphistn.gov to find a provider in Shelby County or vaccinate.tn.gov elsewhere in Tennessee.
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the vaccine across the Mid-South.
