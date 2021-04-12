SCS requiring every family to register for upcoming school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If your child is a Shelby County School student, they must register for the upcoming school year.
Typically, registration is only for families that are new to the district but that’s not the case this year.
Traditionally, Shelby County School families don’t have to register for the upcoming school year because they’ll automatically be enrolled.
“We certainly, after the pandemic, want to ensure that we have all the updated information for our families,” said Jerica Phillips, SCS Chief of Communications. “We really want to ensure that they go in and sign all the documents needed for their school and have the most recent information in the system.”
Phillips said there are cases where after so many years parents may forget to update important contact information.
Amid a COVID-19 pandemic, where students may have left the district, SCS wants to know that the numbers in their system are accurate.
“A lot of times we have students who are at school who don’t know their phone number, so we just want to ensure that parents are doing their due diligence to go into the portal and update that information so that we will have the best contacts to reach our families, as well as that important information about it anything has changed in their household,” Phillips said.
Parents can go to SCS’s registration site to access their accounts.
New families can register their account by either sending an email to ichoose@scsk12.org or calling (901) 416-6007 for one-on-one attention to make sure they’re registered correctly.
