Team Waste begins trash collection in Memphis neighborhoods previously serviced by Waste Pro

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Memphians will see a new company collecting their garbage starting Monday.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland ended the city’s contract with Waste Pro and hired Team Waste.
This comes after residents in Hickory Hill, Cordova and East Memphis reported ongoing pickup issues for months.
Memphis says Waste Pro’s mismanagement caused problems, but the company disputes that. They say they have many satisfied customers around the Memphis area, recently renewing their contract with Germantown.
Some residents say Team Waste already began collecting trash over the weekend.
All areas should be serviced Monday.
