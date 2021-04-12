Underground Railroad exhibit opens at Pink Palace

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Pink Palace Museum of Science & History added a new addition to its exhibit.
The exhibit at the museum takes visitors on a journey along the Underground Railroad.
Through Darkness to Light: Photographs Along the Underground Railroad, expose a network of secret routes and safe houses established in the United States during the early to mid-19th century, and used by enslaved African-Americans primarily to escape into free states and Canada.
“The exhibit starts in near total darkness, but as visitors travel along the collection of photographs, they edge toward freedom and eventually light,” said Caroline Carrico, Supervisor of Exhibits.
The exhibit is a stirring collection of photographs by Jeanine Michna-Bales based on actual sites, cities, and places that freedom-seekers passed through during their journey.
This exhibit features beautifully dramatic color photographs, ephemera, and narratives that together tell the story of the Underground Railroad.
