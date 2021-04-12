Warm start to the work week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny today with highs in the upper 70s and winds out of the west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with lows in the mid 50s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly along with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of showers along with highs in the mid to upper 60s and lows near 50. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.
