WATCH: Gov. Lee makes education announcement regarding in-person learning in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee is set to make an announcement regarding in-person learning, a topic he has advocated for after the pandemic shut down schools for several months in 2020.
Monday morning, Lee tweeted that he felt in-person learning is safe and is the only way to get students back on track after experiencing “significant learning loss” due to the pandemic with schools shifting to virtual instruction.
At the beginning of the spring semester, Tennessee and Shelby County Schools leaders had a bout regarding in-person vs virtual learning. Nearly a year after schools closed due to the pandemic, SCS remained fully virtual.
And after delaying its reopening more than once, SCS decided to reopen its classrooms at the beginning of March.
This story will be updated with information from Lee’s news conference.
