Best Life: Getting spring allergies under control

For pollen, avoid the outdoors at its peak and keep doors and windows closed. After being outside, take a hot shower and change into some new clothes. Air out your clothes in a dryer instead of sun drying. Always take your shoes off at the door and recirculate the air in your house and car. For dust, wash your bedding in hot water at least once a week. And for mold, reduce moisture in your bathroom and kitchen by using a HEPA air filter.