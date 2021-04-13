Blytheville head football coach placed on paid administrative leave after arrest

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blytheville man who serves as the school’s head football coach will be on paid administrative leave indefinitely after an arrest in a domestic battery case.
According to an incident report, Richard Lance Stone, 34, of Blytheville, was cited for misdemeanor domestic battery-3rd degree, second offense after police were called to a home in the 400 block of Cedar Street.
The report noted there was a physical altercation between Stone and his girlfriend, who is seven months pregnant.
The woman told police that she was fearful of Stone after he grabbed her by the face during an argument, which caused a scratch on her cheek and threw her on the bed.
Officers saw a faint red scratch on her face as well as a scratch on her left wrist, police said in the report.
“(Woman) allowed me to read text messages between her and Richard Stone, where he stated he put his hands on her because she was hitting him,” the report noted. “(Woman) denies Stone’s claims.”
Superintendent Bobby Ashley tells Region 8 News he and the Blytheville School District are aware of the incident but are waiting until the investigation concludes before any further action, if necessary, will be taken.
“We hold our staff to high standards here,” Ashley said. “It’s just one of those things where it is a wait and see... [we’ll] see what’s there when the dust settles.”
Stone was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County jail, where he was booked around 6:30 a.m. Friday. He was released around 12:40 p.m. Friday.
