Mid-South states to pause use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after FDA, CDC recommendation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South states are pausing use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination after a recommendation by the FDA and CDC following reports of severe blood clots among some recipients.
In Memphis where Shelby County vaccinations are managed, anyone scheduled to receive the J&J vaccine will now receive the Pfizer vaccine, according to City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen.
“Vaccination operations will move forward as planned today and the remainder of the week at all public and community based PODs,” reads a statement from McGowen. “The City of Memphis will honor all appointments and offer Pfizer vaccine at any site that was scheduled for J&J due to the CDC recommendation to pause administration of the J&J vaccine.”
Mississippi’s state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, said Tuesday the Mississippi State Department of Health is instructing all physicians, clinics and hospitals to stop using the J&J vaccine until further notice.
A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Health said in an email Tuesday the department is following recommendations from the FDA and CDC, pausing use of the J&J vaccine.
We’re awaiting a response from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Early Tuesday, the U.S. health agencies recommended a “pause” in administration of the J&J vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
The agencies released a joint statement saying they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after receiving the single-dose vaccine. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48.
The U.S. has administered more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine.
