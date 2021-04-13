Downtown Memphis grocery store expected to open later this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Downtown Memphians rejoice! A grocery store is expected to open in the South Main area later this year.
Tom Archer, owner and president of Archer Custom Builders, partnered with Castle Retail Group CEO and owner Rick James to open a grocery store at 136 Webster Ave.
Archer purchased the building in 2017 hoping to bring an grocery store in downtown Memphis.
“I have believed in this site since I first laid eyes on it, and although it took longer than expected, we’ll deliver on our promise to bring a grocer to this neighborhood,” said Archer.
James, who owns Cash Saver, will soon begin completing the first floor of the building that once housed Liberty Cash Grocers, Inc.
“I have had an eye toward downtown for 20+ years, waiting for the population and location to make the venture favorable,” he said. “This site is perfect for our needs and will serve a growing population in the south end of downtown.”
Work on the ground floor space is underway and will be finished in the next few months.
The opening date for South Point Grocery is not yet set, but it should be open and serving downtown before the end of the year, according to the pair.
