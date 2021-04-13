901 FC adds veteran striker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On the pitch, Memphis 901 FC is looking to up its scoring output this season.
The boys in blue signed high-scoring forward Michael Salazar. The Belizean national has international experience to go along with stints in MLS and the United Soccer League.
Salazar was drafted 24th overall by the MLS Montreal Impact in 2016 and played two years there and for Ottawa. He later played at Rio Grand Valley in USL, scoring 10 goals in 24 games in 2019.
Salazar has 14 caps with the Belizean National Team.
901 FC opens its season with five games on the road starting May 15.
The home opener is June 6 against Indy 11 at AutoZone Park.
