Grizzlies break losing streak, beat Bulls at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies bounced back Monday night to beat the Chicago Bulls at home after losing two straight.
It was the second game of a back-to-back. The bulls have dropped two and eight of their last 11, but they came to Memphis having won six games in a row against the Grizzlies.
Former Manassas High star Thaddeus Young has spent 14 years in the NBA, and he’s doing his thing now with the Bulls, putting them up early with plays in the post. Thad finished with 20 points.
The Griz responded with Dillon Brooks getting after it in the first half, but it wasn’t a great shooting night for the villain. DB worked hard in the paint and beyond the arc with 13 in the first half and 17 for the game.
Griz were up by 1 at the break, but the Bulls’ Daniel Theis proved he’s a Memphis nemesis no matter what team he plays for.
Theis attacked the Grizzlies earlier this season with Boston and did the same for Chicago. He gets open and makes shots. He grabbed 19 points in this one.
Speaking of making shots, the tandem of Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant were cooking after a slow start. JV finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds. He was 12 of 15 from the floor and grabbed his 15th straight double double -- a Memphis franchise record and his 39th double double this season.
Morant’s magical moves were there, not to mention a couple of throw downs off a pair of lob passes. Ja had 13 points and 10 assists.
The Grizzlies grab the W 103-90.
