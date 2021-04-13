WATCH: Health department reports 6th consecutive day of 100+ new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported the county’s sixth straight day of more than 100 new COVID-19 cases.
With 111 new cases Tuesday, Shelby County has had cases above 100 on nine of the last 13 days.
- Thursday, April 1 -- 129
- Friday, April 2 -- 175
- Saturday, April 3 -- 89
- Sunday, April 4 -- 103
- Monday, April 5 -- 76
- Tuesday, April 6 -- 55
- Wednesday, April 7 -- 59
- Thursday, April 8 -- 152
- Friday, April 9 -- 161
- Saturday, April 10 -- 155
- Sunday, April 11 -- 155
- Monday, April 12 -- 196
- Tuesday, April 13 -- 111
No new deaths were reported Tuesday.
The county has had 92,836 cases and 1,585 deaths to date. Data from the health department shows 1,373 active cases currently in Shelby County.
As of Monday, the Tennessee Health Department reported 13,287 active cases statewide. To date, Tennessee has had 824,914 cases and 12,015 deaths.
