Bodycam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting at Knoxville high school under review

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local, state and federal agencies are investigating a deadly shooting inside a Tennessee high school where a student was killed in an officer-involved shooting.
Authorities updated the situation, shedding new light on what happened inside the Knoxville school and what’s next.
”It’s our worst fear, is an active shooter in a school,” said Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas.
Gunfire and tragedy at Austin-East Magnet High School in Knoxville, a student, reportedly armed on campus prompting a call to police.
“Upon arrival, the officers located the individual in the school in a restroom. They ordered him out but he refused to comply,” said Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch.
Rausch said the male student then fired at the officers hitting one in the leg.
One officer fired back, the student was killed and the school was locked down.
“We’ll be reviewing the video evidence from the officer’s body-worn cameras. We’ll be reviewing video evidence from the school,” said Rausch.
”It was just very chilling, first of all, to hear we have an officer down, and secondly that it was at a school,” said Thomas.
Thomas offered few details about the incident, calling it a sad day for the entire community.
Frantic parents reunited with their children shortly after the incident.
“Those are our kids. Most of us are parents,” said Thomas. “Those of us who aren’t, we all have a soft spot in our hearts for kids.”
The officer who was shot underwent surgery and is now in serious condition.
ATF agents also responded to Austin-East Magnet High School Monday.
We’re told agents will focus on the tracing of firearms and the recovery of shell casings which will be entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to see if there are any connections to previous shootings.
