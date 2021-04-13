Live music returns to Memphis Botanic Garden’s Radians Amphitheater this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After almost two years, live music is set to return to the Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Garden this weekend.
On Saturday, “Locals Live: Memphis Music at the Garden” will feature all things Bluff City.
Not only will Memphis favorite “Almost Famous” perform, there will also be vendors on site, including Parker’s Ice, Smokin’ Hot BBQ, Mempops, Mo’s Bows and more.
Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30.
Visit radiansamp.com/locals-live for tickets.
