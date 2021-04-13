Man charged with second-degree murder after dispute leads to shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection to a shooting at a rooming house on East McLemore Avenue on Monday.
According to an affidavit, Christopher Gray got into an argument with the owner of the rooming house about Gray selling drugs out of the room.
Gray allegedly pulled out a gun but the gun failed to fire. The victim tried to stop him but Gray had a second gun. Officials say he fired and struck the victim in the leg.
After he was taken into custody, investigators say Gray told them he was on the phone with his mother during the incident. She heard the dispute and gunfire and reported it to the police, according to the affidavit.
Investigators say Gray also admitted that the gun used in the incident was his.
He is also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.