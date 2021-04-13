Memphians excited for downtown grocery store opening later this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - For years, people who live in the Downtown Memphis area and on South Main have been asking surveyors for a full-service grocery store.
Later this year they will finally get their wish.
“I’m really excited, I think it’s something downtown has needed for a really long time,” Sarah Wigley who manages apartments downtown said.
“I think it’s pretty cool. It’s going to be convenient because the closest store we have is like over the bridge,” said Destiny Conley who lives downtown.
“We’re excited. We think it’s time,” Rick James, Owner of Castle Retail said.
Rick James is the owner of Castle Retail who operates three Cash Saver Grocery Stores in Memphis and recently purchased High Point Grocery in East Memphis.
James has teamed up with developer Tom Archer to put a grocery store named South Point Grocery on Webster Avenue just off South Main.
“There’s been a boom the last two, three years,” said James. “My daughter lives downtown, just coming to see her and driving around it’s like every time we’re down here there’s another piece of construction.”
James says the 8,000 square foot grocery store will take and apply lessons they’ve learned at neighborhood favorite High Point Grocery.
“A small, neighborhood-centric grocery store that really focuses on the community around it, can really thrive,” said James.
South Point Grocery will focus on fresh food, a great deli and bakery and a butcher on-site as well as a large produce section and a big selection of local beers.
The patio out front will be a place for downtowners to relax, James says.
“On the weekends we see local entertainment,” he said.
A lot of work still needs to be done before people can start buying dinner in this space.
James hopes South Point Grocery can open later this year between October and November.
“I think that it will definitely be helpful. I think it’s a major selling point for downtown Memphis for sure,” Valerie Russell who manages downtown apartment complexes said.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.