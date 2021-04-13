More clouds to start some sun possible by afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are starting off with clouds along with a few showers but we could see some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will vary with high temperatures in the 60s from Blytheville to Dyersburg and in Memphis near 70 to upper 70s to low 80s in north Mississippi.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds in the afternoon with highs near 70 and winds out of the north at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and possibly an isolated storm early. Highs in the mid 60s.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will reach the mid 60s with lows in the low 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
