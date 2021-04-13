Grand jury indicts 5 people for Arlington man’s murder last year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grand jury has indicted five people with the killing of a man last year in his Arlington home.
Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said 54-year-old Samuel Ware was found dead at home on Noble Oak Drive around 5:40 a.m. Dec. 16, 2020 after a passing deputy spotted an open front door.
The DA’s office says Ware was shot in an upstairs bedroom, and his vehicle and other items from his home were stolen.
The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office announced the indictments Tuesday against the suspects: 24-year-old Demerion Golden, 23-year-old Donquez Dabney, 21-year-old Brooke Lurry and 24-year-old Frederick Ware.
All are in custody and indicted for first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.
The DA’s office says Ware’s mother, 39-year-old Donna Bailey, was also indicted on felony charges of being an accessory after the fact. She is free on bond.
It’s not immediately clear if there is any relation between suspect Frederick Ware and the victim, Samuel Ware.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.