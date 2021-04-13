LIVE: MSDH officials discuss stoppage of J&J vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. is recommending a “pause” in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
Mississippi is following along with the recommendation. Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the Mississippi State Department of Health has instructed all physicians, clinics and hospitals to stop using the J&J vaccine until there is additional guidance from the CDC or FDA.
MSDH officials are holding a press conference to talk about the vaccine. Click here to watch live.
Despite this, Dobbs is urging Mississippians not to panic if they received the vaccine.
Dobbs issued a series of tweets on the vaccine, saying the side effects of Thrombosis and Thrombocytopenia are “extremely rare.”
He pointed to a study from New England Journal of Medicine that points to less than four percent of any Mississippi resident that could possibly have the syndrome.
This is from 38,885 doses of the J&J vaccine that has been doled out in Mississippi, per Dobbs.
The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets, the fragments in blood that normally form clots. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One person died, and all of the cases remain under investigation.
The cases of the syndrome manifest 6-13 days after the vaccination and at a rate of less than one per million vaccines.
“Do not be worried,” Dobbs wrote. “Risk period appears short. Likelihood very small.”
