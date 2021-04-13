Suspect charged after man found injured on Hacks Cross dies in hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An investigation into a man that was found injured on Hacks Cross Road and later died in the hospital has led to an arrest.
According to an affidavit detailing the incident, 29-year-old Theodore Cohen is charged with second-degree murder after a witness saw Cohen leaving the victim at the scene while he was bleeding from his neck.
Investigators say Cohen’s vehicle was traced on traffic cams and later found at a residence in Memphis where he was seen getting into the vehicle.
Officers stopped Cohen and executed a pat-down where a pocket knife was found in a holster. He was taken into custody where he refused to give a statement.
It was discovered that he is currently on probation for an aggravated assault/shooting that happened back in January of 2018.
