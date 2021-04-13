Temperatures will vary across the Mid-South today

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some showers early. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will reach the mid 60s with lows in the low 50s.