Temperatures will vary across the Mid-South today

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy this morning with a stray shower possible. Some sun may pop out in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the 60s north of Memphis to the mid to upper 70s in north Mississippi. Winds will be north at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows will drop into the low 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some showers early. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Lows will be in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. Highs will reach the mid 60s with lows in the low 50s.
THIS WEEKEND: It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday with a slight chance of showers and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.