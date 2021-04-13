Tiger women’s soccer set for AAC tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tiger women’s soccer team will open its quest for the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship Thursday at 2 p.m. against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Tampa, Florida.
After blanking East Carolina in the final regular season game Sunday, the 17th-ranked Tigers landed two players on the AAC best list with junior Caroline Duncan named Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
She also assisted on the game’s lone goal -- a shot by senior Clarissa Larissey for the game winner.
Larissee was also named to the AAC honor role.
The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the league tournament.
