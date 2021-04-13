Tigers basketball to play in pre-season NIT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis was selected to participate in a prestigious tournament to start next season.
The Tigers are invited to play in the annual NIT Season Tip-Off, according to John Rothstein of cbssports.com.
The tournament, which didn’t take place last year because of the pandemic, is in late November.
Games will be played on campus sites in the opening rounds, which means the Tigers could get a home matchup at FedExForum with the semi finals and finals scheduled for the Barclay’s Center in New York City.
Other teams reportedly in the NIT Season Tip-Off are Virginia Tech, Iowa State and Xavier, so the Tigers will get an early chance to prove themselves against level one competition.
