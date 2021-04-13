Vote now! Stax Museum nominated for Best Pop Culture Museum in USA Today Poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ own Stax Museum of American Soul Music is nominated for Best Pop Culture Museum in a new USA Today Poll.
The poll is part of USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.
Stax Museum is dedicated to sharing the legacy of Stax Records and American soul music. It sits on the original site of Stax Records studio in Memphis and pays tribute to Stax recording artists and other soul legends through interactive exhibits with a collection of more than 2,000 pieces of memorabilia.
Stax Museum is an entity of Soulsville Foundation, which also operates the Stax Music Academy and the Soulsville Charter School on the same campus.
Vote for Stax Museum here. You can vote once a day until May 10. Winners will be announced May 21.
Stax Museum is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See museum and ticket information here.
