Woman charged with attempted murder, accused of shooting into Burger King drive-thru window
Memphis police say an angry customer at Burger King opened fire because of the long wait time in the drive-thru.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 13, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT - Updated April 13 at 2:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of shooting into a Memphis Burger King drive-thru window is now facing charges for attempted murder.

Police say 32-year-old Keona Jackson was upset about the wait at the restaurant drive-thru and argued with several employees before grabbing a gun, leaning into the window and opening fire.

The employees weren’t injured, but police recovered several spent shell casings and a bullet lodged in a wall inside the store.

Police released surveillance images of the then-unidentified suspect April 1 and the next day officers received a Crime Stoppers tip identifying Jackson as the shooter.

Jackson is now charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and using a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

Keona Jackson, 32, is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Police say she fired inside a Burger King drive-thru window because she was angry about the wait time. (Source: Shelby County Jail)

