American Airlines launching seasonal nonstop Memphis-Orlando flight in June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Airlines is launching seasonal weekly nonstop service between Memphis International Airport and Orlando International Airport June 5.
A 76-seat Embraer 175 will operate Saturdays through Sept. 4.
Tickets go on sale Monday, April 19 at www.aa.com.
With the addition of Orlando, American Airlines will offer service from Memphis to seven different destinations, including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Phoenix and Washington D.C.
Schedule
Memphis to Orlando
- Departs: 7:25 a.m. (CST)
- Arrives: 10:30 a.m. (EST)
Orlando to Memphis
- Departs: 5:05 p.m. (EST)
- Arrives: 6:11 p.m. (CST)
