Arkansans spending quite a bit of money on medical marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -New figures across the state show Arkansans are spending close to $900,000 per day on medical marijuana statewide.
According to a report from content partner KARK, spokesperson Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission said Arkansans spent around $880,000 each day on medical marijuana in the last 30 days.
Since the first dispensary opened in 2019, Arkansans have spent $285 million to obtain 42,769 total pounds.
Twelve dispensaries have sold at least 2,000 pounds.
There are 32 dispensaries statewide, with six more scheduled to open soon.
Here in Region 8, several dispensaries contributed to the economic growth of the medical marijuana industry in the state, including:
- Fiddler’s Green, Mountain View (opened July 11, 2019): 2,066.67 pounds sold
- NEA Full Spectrum, Brookland (opened Dec. 9, 2019): 2,207.06 pounds sold
- Plant Family Therapeutics, Mountain Home (opened Feb. 3, 2020): 2,260.06 pounds sold
- Body and Mind Dispensary, West Memphis (opened April 27, 2020): 255.22 pounds sold
- Delta Cannabis, West Memphis (opened July 1, 2020): 643.58 pounds sold
- THF Investors Dispensary, West Memphis (opened Aug. 26, 2020): 102.05 pounds sold
- Spring River Dispensary, Hardy (opened Jan. 7, 2021): 138.5 pounds sold
