ArtsMemphis supporting local arts organizations through grants

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - ArtsMemphis is offering grant funding to organizations in West Tennessee in collaboration with the Tennessee Arts Commission.
The grants are a part of the Arts Build Communities program. It is open to Fayette, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton counties.
“They can apply for these grants to really help broaden access to arts experience,” said Elizabeth Rouse, president and CEO of ArtsMemphis.
The grant funding has been used to help organizations host events and programs.
“Some are arts organizations like Arrow Creative, who this summer will be able to offer youth art classes thanks to support from an art build communities grant,” said Rouse.
Grant funding has also gone to other organizations like the National Civil Rights Museum. The museum has used the grant to host the Ruby Bridges Reading Festival.
“This festival is a partnership with the actual Ruby Bridges Hall, and she is the civil rights icon who, when she was six years old, integrated a New Orleans public school,” said Beverly Sakauye, chief development officer at the National Civil Rights Museum.
The event promotes art and literacy. Kids are able to meet Ruby Bridges Hall and get their free books signed.
Applications for the Arts Build Communities grant are open now. ArtsMemphis helps walk applicants through the process.
ArtsMemphis is also hosting a virtual information session on April 15 at 9 a.m. for those interested in applying for the grant.
“Our goal is that more people across our counties in West Tennessee have the opportunity to experience the arts,” said Rouse.
The deadline to apply for the grant is July 1. To learn more visit the ArtsMemphis website.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.