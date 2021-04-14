Best Life: How to prevent painful urinary tract infections

Douching and spermicides can wipe out your body’s good bacteria. Constipation may lead to a greater colony count of bacteria when you pass a bowel movement, which could cause a UTI. Also, other research shows staying hydrated is important. Aim for six to eight glasses of water a day. Also, don’t wait to go if you need to urinate. This can encourage bacteria growth. And some research has shown consuming probiotics and cranberries can ward off UTI’s. Dr. Plaskon also says a healthy, low-sugar diet is a key factor.