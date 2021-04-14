Body of missing Mississippi Limestone worker found in machinery

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tipton County deputies are investigating a worker’s death at the Mississippi Limestone Inc. along the Mississippi River.
We’re told the worker was reported missing before being found in machinery at the jobsite.
Emergency crews are still working to recover the person’s body and the identity has not yet been released.
If anyone has information regarding this case, call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley. Anonymous tips may be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.
