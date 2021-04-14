Bryant’s Breakfast reopens in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis breakfast favorite is back in business.
Bryant’s Breakfast reopened Wednesday months after closing its doors. As the Memphis Flyer reports, then-owner Phil Bryant sold the restaurant in November to Tashi Restaurant Group.
They’re promising the same famous biscuits and other Southern breakfast staples. Masks are required and they’re only accepting cash.
More than a dozen people were lined up outside the restaurant Wednesday morning.
Bryant’s Breakfast is at 3965 Summer Ave. It’s now open for breakfast and lunch Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.
