Bryant’s Breakfast reopens in Memphis
Bryant's Breakfast is back open months after closing. (Source: WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | April 14, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated April 14 at 11:36 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis breakfast favorite is back in business.

Bryant’s Breakfast reopened Wednesday months after closing its doors. As the Memphis Flyer reports, then-owner Phil Bryant sold the restaurant in November to Tashi Restaurant Group.

They’re promising the same famous biscuits and other Southern breakfast staples. Masks are required and they’re only accepting cash.

More than a dozen people were lined up outside the restaurant Wednesday morning.

Bryant’s Breakfast is at 3965 Summer Ave. It’s now open for breakfast and lunch Wednesdays through Sundays from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

☀️☕️ NOW OPEN ☕️☀️ Hours: Wednesday thru Sunday 5am-2pm Same yummy food 🍴 including our famous biscuits! ☀️Come see us at 3965 Summer Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122

Posted by Bryant's Breakfast on Wednesday, April 14, 2021

