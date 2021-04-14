City-wide prayer vigil held in Knoxville after officer-involved school shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Members of the Knoxville community gathered Tuesday night a day after authorities say an armed student was killed on his high school campus.
”Nobody in our city is OK if you’re in your right mind,” said one community member.
A city-wide prayer vigil was held to begin the healing process.
Investigators say the student at Austin-East Magnet High School brought a gun to school Monday, holed up in a bathroom and refused officers’ orders to put it down.
The student reportedly shot at officers, hitting one in the leg.
One officer fired back killing the student.
Mourners prayed for peace and an end to gun violence in the city of Knoxville.
