COVID-19 class action lawsuit against SCSO dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A COVID-19 class action lawsuit filed against Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been dismissed, SCSO announcing the news via Twitter Tuesday evening.
SCSO says the last action to be taken in the Consent Decree is to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to detainees.
In its release on Tuesday, SCSO says detainees will be asked if they would like to be vaccinated at booking and anyone who has previously denied can always opt to change their mind.
This comes after accusations against the agency not protecting inmates amid the pandemic surfaced in May of 2020.
The lawsuit called for the release of at-risk inmates from the Shelby County Jail.
By late December, SCSO said it had reached a tentative resolution implementing several changes such as housing fewer inmates to allow adequate distancing, offering COVID-19 tests and vaccines when available and providing detainees with facial coverings to prevent the spread of the virus.
